Manchester City front-runners to sign Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a summer move away from Chelsea, and Manchester City are leading the race to sign him.

Enzo Fernandez has also been linked with Real Madrid. He could look to move on in the summer and search for a new challenge, and the opportunity to join Manchester City could be exciting for him.

The Premier League table-toppers are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been regularly fighting for major trophies. According to a report from Fichajes, he could cost around €120 million, with City the front-runners in the battle for his signature.

On the other hand, Chelsea are going through a rough patch, and they could miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. The West London outfit have recently sacked Liam Rosenior, and they have yet to bring in a quality replacement.

There is uncertainty surrounding the Chelsea project, and Fernandez might feel that this is the right time for him to move on. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is at the peak of his career, and he cannot afford to waste his prime years.

Manchester City could use a midfielder

Manchester City need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old would be ideal for them. He will add control, creativity and goals from the middle of the park.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 18 goal contributions in all competitions this season. There is no doubt that he is one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League right now. If Manchester City manage to secure his signature, it could prove to be a major coup for them.

Enzo Fernandez Premier League 2025/26 stats

Goals: 8

8 Assists: 3

3 Big chances created: 10

10 Pass accuracy: 86%

86% Key passes per game: 1.7

1.7 Accurate long balls per game: 2.4

2.4 Tackles per game: 1.6

1.6 Balls recovered per game: 3.9

3.9 Duels won per game: 4

Chelsea will not want to lose a key player like him, but they could be under pressure to cash in on the midfielder if he decides to force an exit. The Blues will not want to hold onto an unhappy player. That said, any deal to sign Fernandez will be very expensive.

The Argentine international has a long-term contract with the Blues, and they will not want to lose him for cheap. It remains to be seen whether the South American midfielder is prepared to stay in the Premier League after leaving Chelsea, or if he decides to move abroad to clubs like Real Madrid.