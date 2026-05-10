Jose Mourinho wants Enzo Fernandez and Cristian Romero at Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has asked Real Madrid to sign Premier League duo Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez this summer.

Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new manager, as the Alvaro Arbeloa experiment hasn’t gone according to plan. The interim boss hasn’t had the desired impact, and they want an experienced campaigner who can restore discipline and a competitive edge. Jose Mourinho is their priority target, and they have begun direct negotiations to bring him back.

The Portuguese manager has already made his demands known. Not only does he want full control, but he is also seeking a significant say in transfers. According to a report from Fichajes, Mourinho has already named two big stars that he wants at the Spanish club this summer. He has asked Florentino Perez to sign Cristian Romero and Enzo Fernandez.

Cristian Romero is a top priority for Mourinho

The 63-year-old wants a world-class centre-back and a defensive midfielder to help the club get back to the top of European football. With David Alaba and Raul Asencio likely to leave the club, Cristian Romero could be just the perfect fit for the club.

Eder Militao’s recent injury struggles also suggest that they do need more quality at the back. Mourinho wants a solid defensive rotation consisting of Romero, Militao, Rudiger, and Huijsen. The Tottenham centre-back has a strong physical presence and the desired aggression to help the Portuguese establish a stable defensive block.

Mourinho wants Enzo Fernandez for midfield

While Romero could push for a departure, the team in white will have to make a significant financial effort to convince Spurs to sell one of their best players. Meanwhile, for midfield, he wants Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Even Xabi Alonso wanted a new defensive midfielder, but his request wasn’t fulfilled by the club. However, Mourinho is clear that he needs someone who can retrieve the ball and initiate a quick counter. Someone with a great vision and the ability to control the tempo of games.

Fernandez is just the perfect fit for Real Madrid’s setup, and of late, he has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital. However, Los Blancos will have to break the bank if they want to convince Chelsea to let go of their star midfielder.