Real Madrid line up €120 million move for Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a €120 million summer bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, marking an aggressive pursuit of the 25-year-old Argentine playmaker to reinforce their midfield ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months, and a transfer to La Liga appears increasingly likely heading into the summer window. The midfielder has emerged as a priority target for the Spanish giants, who are actively searching for world-class options to address a significant void in their midfield.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes has claimed that Real Madrid will look to secure his signature this summer. The Merengues need more quality in the middle of the park following the departures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, and the South American star would be an ideal acquisition given his elite playmaking metrics and defensive contributions.

The Argentine international has helped his country win the World Cup and the Copa America in recent years. He has already won the UEFA Europa Conference League with the Blues and the FIFA Club World Cup. Fernandez will seek to compete for major trophies, including league titles and the UEFA Champions League, objectives that align perfectly with Real Madrid’s ambitions.

Chelsea are navigating a period of transition, and the club faces uncertainty about competing for major silverware in the near term. A move to Real Madrid represents an exciting prospect for the player, offering immediate access to European football’s elite stage. The Spanish giants are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and could provide Fernandez with the immediate opportunity to compete for continental and domestic trophies.

Enzo Fernandez Premier League 2025/26 stats

Goals: 8

8 Assists: 3

3 Big chances created: 10

10 Pass accuracy: 86%

86% Key passes per game: 1.7

1.7 Accurate long balls per game: 2.4

2.4 Tackles per game: 1.6

1.6 Balls recovered per game: 3.9

3.9 Duels won per game: 4

Fernandez would improve Real Madrid

The Argentine has 19 goal contributions in all competitions this season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s finest central midfielders. His playmaking is exceptional, with 1.7 key passes and 2.4 accurate long balls per match,metrics that suggest elite technical ability in possession. His defensive presence is equally impressive, averaging 3.9 balls recovered and 4 duels won per game.

These figures demonstrate he offers genuine two-way impact. He possesses the technical quality required to excel at the world’s elite clubs and could significantly strengthen the Spanish outfit. Real Madrid has lacked quality in the middle of the park since the departure of Modric and Kroos, two all-time greats whose combined experience and creativity are difficult to replace.

The Spanish outfit desperately need more control and creativity in midfield, and signing the Chelsea star would directly address both needs. The report claims that Real Madrid could make a €120 million approach for the Argentina international. Although the London club will not want to lose him, they could face pressure to sell if Fernandez formally requests a departure, particularly given Chelsea’s ongoing reconstruction.

The opportunity to switch to Spain can be particularly attractive for South American players, and Real Madrid’s unmatched prestige and trophy cabinet make it a compelling proposition. The coming weeks will reveal whether Real Madrid takes concrete action to bring the Chelsea star to the Bernabeu, or whether the Spanish giants pursue alternative midfield targets.