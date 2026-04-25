Real Madrid talks to sign Enzo Fernandez stall, Nicolo Barella emerges as alternative

Real Madrid could abandon their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Nicolo Barella emerging as a cost-effective alternative for Los Blanco.

Real Madrid’s midfield strategy remains uncertain heading into summer as Florentino Perez assesses available options. While Enzo Fernandez is their preferred target, Italian outlet Inter Live reports the club views Chelsea’s €100 million valuation as prohibitive, prompting them to consider Nicolo Barella as a viable alternative.

The Argentine midfielder remains Real Madrid’s top priority, with reports from England indicating Chelsea could sanction a departure. The Blues have shown openness to selling for the right price, though complex financial and contractual layers complicate negotiations.

Chelsea’s primary concern centers on recouping their substantial €100 million investment in Fernandez. Real Madrid’s reluctance to match this figure has created friction, potentially pushing the club toward cheaper alternatives like Barella, whose skill set could meet their midfield requirements.

Manchester City’s recent interest in Fernandez has intensified competition for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner. Faced with escalating costs and competing suitors, Real Madrid may pivot toward the Inter Milan midfielder, who offers similar quality at significantly more cost-effective valuation, potentially as low as €50 million.

Inter Milan could part with Barella for the right offer, though whether the Serie A club will accept a bid worth €50 million remains questionable. The Italian midfielder has demonstrated consistent excellence for the Nerazzurri since arriving from Cagliari, making him an attractive option for Real Madrid’s strategic pivot.

Barella vs Fernandez: A Tactical Comparison for Real Madrid

Nicolo Barella has proven his capability at the highest level, justifying Real Madrid’s interest in exploring this deal. While both players bring distinct strengths, Enzo Fernandez’s 18-goal contributions this season demonstrate superior box-to-box impact and goal involvement, an advantage over Barella’s more defensive, possession-focused approach.

Should Real Madrid pursue the Inter Milan midfielder as an alternative, they would gain a technically refined midfielder while sacrificing offensive dynamism. Barella could represent a pragmatic signing if Real Madrid deprioritizes attacking midfielder responsibilities. For now, Fernandez remains the primary target with his camp pushing for a departure, but financial constraints may force a strategic reassessment toward the Inter Milan mainstay this summer.