Manchester City offer new deal to Rodri, talks currently on hold

Manchester City have moved to secure Rodri’s long-term future with a new contract offer, although he has chosen not to make a decision just yet.

Rodri has a new contract offer from Manchester City, but contract renewal talks are currently on hold, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish international could choose to walk away from Manchester City as a free agent in a year’s time.

The Manchester-based giants tabled a new contract offer for the 29-year-old Ballon d’Or winner a few months back, but they haven’t been able to agree terms with him. The deal has been put on hold for now. While there is still plenty of time for him to make a decision, there are high chances of him leaving for free.

After making a name for himself at Atletico Madrid, Rodri made the move to City in the summer of 2019, and he hasn’t looked back since. He has helped them win four Premier League titles and a Champions League title. On the back of his heroics, he won the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Rodri is not too keen on a renewal?

While he was certainly the best midfielder in the world at that point in time, Rodri has struggled to stay fit in recent years. However, he did showcase signs of regaining his top form towards the second half of last season, where he was involved in a total of 33 games.

The 29-year-old has certainly been one of the standout performers for Spain at the World Cup so far, and his performances are once again attracting a significant amount of interest. While Pep Guardiola is no longer at the club, Rodri still remains central to their plans, and they don’t seem keen on negotiating his departure.

With his contract running out in 2027, City want to hand him a new lucrative contract and secure his long-term future. However, Rodri is not too keen on that. He is in no rush to commit his future and wants to assess his options going forward. Renewal talks have been put on hold, and he could choose to leave for free if an interesting project comes his way.