Manchester City set to intensify Rodri contract talks

Rodri has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rodri has been linked with Real Madrid in recent weeks, but Manchester City are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term. Jose Mourinho is expected to manage the Spanish club next season, and he wants the club to sign the Manchester City star.

According to a report by Football Insider, they are now set to ramp up efforts to agree on a new deal with the Spaniard. The 29-year-old is a pivotal figure for the Premier League, and they do not want to sell him. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to commit his long-term future to the club.

Manchester City have not been at their best in recent seasons. They will look to bounce back strongly next year and compete for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. They need to keep their best players and plug the team’s weaknesses.

Keeping Rodri at the Etihad will be an absolute priority. The 29-year-old Spanish international has been outstanding for them, and he has won the Ballon d’Or during his time in the Premier League.

Can Real Madrid tempt Rodri?

Real Madrid may soon come forward with an official proposal to sign the player, as Jose Mourinho wants the player at the club. They need a quality defensive midfielder who can control the tempo of the game and protect the defensive unit. The Spanish international would be the ideal acquisition, and he could make an immediate impact in La Liga. He has shown his quality in Spain with Atletico Madrid as well.

The opportunity to return to his homeland could be exciting for him. The Spaniard has already proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester City, and he has won major trophies with them. This could be the right time for him to return home and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Manchester City need to hold on to leaders like him, and they must do everything in their power to agree a new deal with the player. If they manage to secure a contract extension with him, it would be a huge boost for the club.