Manchester City join Ayyoub Bouaddi chase, Arsenal lead race

Manchester City will look to sign 18-year-old Moroccan international Ayyoub Bouaddi from Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ayyoub Bouaddi is also the subject of interest from Liverpool, with LOSC Lille demanding over £60 million to part ways with the teenage sensation. However, City and Liverpool are behind Arsenal in the battle for the young midfielder’s signature, with PSG also among the front-runners to land the 18-year-old prodigy.

Ayyoub Bouaddi and his soaring stock

Ayyoub Bouaddi has become a household name despite being a teenager, which signals how far he can go as a senior footballer. The French-born midfielder is already a mainstay for LOSC Lille, and his exploits for the Ligue 1 club have helped him become a first-choice starter for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Additionally, Bouaddi produced an impressive performance on his World Cup bow with the Moroccan national team. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Where will Bouaddi ply his trade next season?

Manchester City will pursue a versatile midfielder this summer, as Rodri faces an uncertain future at the Etihad amid his links with Real Madrid. While Elliot Anderson is City’s top targets, they must identify alternate options due to protracted negotiations with Nottingham Forest. So, Bouaddi is an option worth considering for the Citizens.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi makes sense. While they signed multiple midfielders last summer, Christian Norgaard is only a short-term solution due to his advancing age, and recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell the Dane soon. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s selection calls towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested that Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter.

As for Liverpool, the Merseyside club’s interest in Bouaddi is understandable, as Wataru Endo faces an uncertain future at Anfield. Additionally, the youngster’s presence in the middle of the park can allow Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, and Dominik Szoboszlai to play their natural games.

With Arsenal and PSG the front-runners to sign Bouaddi, Manchester City will have ground to cover in the battle for his signature. Additionally, it is unclear if his prospective suitors are ready to meet LOSC Lille’s asking price of over £60 million to land the Moroccan international in the summer transfer window.