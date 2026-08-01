Bayern Munich rival Liverpool in Bradley Barcola race

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola has received fresh competition, with Bayern Munich entering the race for one of Europe’s most coveted young attackers.

The Reds have identified the Paris Saint-Germain winger as their priority attacking target this summer, but the Bundesliga champions are now attempting to complicate any move to Anfield.

Despite Bayern’s interest, Liverpool remain firmly in pole position after making significant progress behind the scenes. Bayern Munich have made contact with Barcola’s representatives to explore the possibility of a summer move at the request of manager Vincent Kompany. However, Liverpool continue to lead the race, with the France international understood to favour a move to Anfield.

Bayern face financial obstacle

Bayern’s interest is genuine, but completing a deal appears considerably more difficult. Paris Saint-Germain have placed a valuation of around €170 million on Barcola after the winger informed the club he has no intention of extending his current contract, which expires in 2028.

As per Fichajes, Bayern Munich have opened discussions with the player’s camp to understand his intentions, but PSG’s asking price currently exceeds the German champions’ summer budget. That financial reality has handed Liverpool a significant advantage as they prepare to accelerate negotiations.

After missing out on Yan Diomande, who is expected to join Real Madrid, the Reds have made Barcola their undisputed priority and are keen to finalise a deal before the new Premier League season begins.

Liverpool pushing to complete blockbuster transfer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcola’s preferred destination is Liverpool, giving the Merseyside club further encouragement as discussions continue. Liverpool’s hierarchy are expected to hold formal meetings with PSG during the first week of August as they work on structuring a package capable of satisfying the French champions’ demands.

PSG have accepted that Barcola could leave this summer after being informed of his decision not to renew his contract.The 23-year-old enjoyed another successful campaign in Paris, helping the club win both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League, while also featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bayern viewed Barcola as a long-term option amid uncertainty surrounding Michael Olise’s future, with Real Madrid continuing to monitor him ahead of a potential move. Unless Liverpool’s negotiations unexpectedly collapse, Bayern are expected to remain on standby rather than actively challenge for the signing.

Liverpool appear to have both momentum and the player’s preference on their side, which often proves decisive in transfers of this magnitude. Bayern Munich’s interest is understandable given Barcola’s quality, but PSG’s reported €170 million valuation makes the deal extraordinarily difficult for almost any club.

Unless the French champions significantly lower their demands or Liverpool’s negotiations stall, Bayern may simply be forced to watch from the sidelines. If Liverpool can agree a payment structure acceptable to PSG, Barcola looks increasingly likely to become the next marquee addition at Anfield.