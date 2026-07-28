Liverpool hold preliminary talks to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool will look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

Per Ben Jacobs, preliminary talks between Liverpool and PSG have begun, and they will start formal negotiations soon. However, the Ligue 1 club’s asking price may pose a problem, as Jacobs has suggested that the Premier League giants view the €170 million valuation as inflated and unrealistic.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Ligue 1 since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact at Parc des Princes, and he has made substantial progress in the last three seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter. However, his pace, work rate, and technical ability have earned him plaudits.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, impressing France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Bradley Barcola is understandable. The Reds were already nursing their wounds after failing to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank when the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich last summer. Additionally, Mohamed Salah has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit after leaving the club as a free agent this year. Barcola’s pace and technical ability align precisely with the profile Liverpool needs to rebuild that attacking depth.

While Victor Munoz has joined the Merseyside club, he is still raw and rough around the edges. So, signing another winger will be a prudent decision, and Barcola has become the top target, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race to sign the Frenchman.

However, Liverpool’s stance on paying PSG’s asking price of €170 million is sensible. Paying a major portion of the summer budget on a player yet to reach the peak of his powers will hurt the squad rebuild. Additionally, per Ben Jacobs, the Reds have pointed to the French winger’s desire to leave PSG and his contract duration (two years left) as key factors to justify a lower fee.