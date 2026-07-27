Liverpool working on deal to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool are working on a deal to sign Bradley Barcola as they step up their search for a marquee attacking addition ahead of the new season, with the Paris Saint-Germain winger emerging as one of the club’s leading transfer priorities.

The Merseyside outfit are understood to have intensified efforts to explore a move for the France international following his impressive campaign for club and country.

A report from the Daily Mail has indicated that Liverpool have already established contact over a potential transfer and are hopeful that Barcola would be open to making the switch to Anfield if an agreement can be reached with PSG, a feat expected to be far from straightforward. Paris Saint-Germain are reluctant to lose one of their brightest young stars and have reportedly placed a valuation of around £145 million on the 23-year-old.

Liverpool’s interest comes after they shifted focus away from other attacking targets. With alternative options no longer available, Barcola has reportedly moved to the top of the club’s shortlist as they look to strengthen their frontline before the transfer window closes. Liverpool’s optimism rests partly on Barcola’s reported willingness to explore a move; reports suggest the winger has paused discussions over a contract extension with PSG, fuelling speculation that he could be prepared to consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

He also enhanced his reputation during France’s World Cup campaign, producing several impressive performances and underlining why some of Europe’s biggest clubs continue to monitor his situation. His displays on the international stage have only strengthened Liverpool’s belief that he could become a long-term cornerstone of their attack.

Other clubs keen on Barcola

Liverpool are not expected to have a clear run at the player, though. Arsenal are also credited with serious interest and are monitoring developments closely, setting the stage for a transfer battle between the Premier League rivals. Bayern Munich have likewise been linked with Barcola, although Liverpool are currently viewed as the frontrunners should PSG decide to negotiate.

The size of PSG’s asking price remains the biggest obstacle. Liverpool would likely have to break their transfer record to complete the deal, making it one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

The coming weeks will be critical: if PSG budge on their valuation, Liverpool’s interest in Barcola could define their summer—though Arsenal’s competing bid means time is short.