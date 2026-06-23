Arsenal overtake Liverpool in Bradley Barcola race

Bradley Barcola is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, and the Gunners are currently leading the race for his signature.

Arsenal are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit, and they believe the 23-year-old international could be a useful player. He will add goals, pace and flair in the final third. Even though Arsenal have players like Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli playing in his position, Barcola could be an upgrade for them amid suggestions of an impending big-money bid.

The French attacker registered 20 goal contributions last season, despite not playing regularly for PSG. Regular opportunities at Arsenal could help him fulfil his world-class potential. Also, Trossard has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Turkiye in recent weeks.

The Belgian international is on the wrong side of 30, and Arsenal could look to sell him. Signing the 23-year-old French attacker as his replacement would be ideal. On the other hand, Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation, but they are focused on signing Yan Diomande instead. The 19-year-old is a priority target for them, and that will allow Arsenal to steal a march in the transfer race.

Pete O’Rourke explained to Football Insider, “Liverpool’s top target is Yan Diomande. I think Barcola is possibly the backup to that deal if they can’t agree on terms with RB Leipzig.

“Arsenal are also interested in the Frenchman, and it seems that [they are ahead]. PSG might be willing to let him leave this summer if they get a suitable offer, because he has found himself falling down the pecking order in Luis Enrique’s squad.”

Where will Barcola end up?

PSG are open to selling the player for the right price, and Arsenal have the resources to pay a premium. They won the Premier League title last season and will look to defend their crown next year. They will also look to go all the way in the UEFA Champions League after losing in the final against PSG last season.

Also Read: PSG’s Summer Selling Spree: Five players who must be sold

They need to improve the team further and add more quality to the attacking unit. Should be a priority for Mikel Arteta. Barcola will look to get his career back on track with regular football as well. Joining either Arsenal or Liverpool would be ideal for him, and he hopes to sort out a move quickly.