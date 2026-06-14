PSG define condition to sell Bradley Barcola as Barcelona table €50 million bid

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Bradley Barcola may want to leave PSG to play more often, and the two Premier League clubs are hoping to secure his signature. The player registered 20 goal contributions this past season, but he has not been a guaranteed starter for PSG. According to Ben Jacobs, PSG would only sanction his departure if they can sign a replacement and the player decides to force a move.

They are not desperate to get rid of the French attacker, but they may be forced into a sale. On the other hand, Arsenal and Liverpool have targets that are of higher priority to them. Arsenal are reportedly interested in Morgan Rogers, and Liverpool are hoping to sign Yan Diomande.

It appears that they could only move for the 23-year-old PSG attacker if they fail to land their top targets. Meanwhile, Barcelona are keen on signing the French attacker as well. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Blaugrana have already submitted a €50 million offer for the PSG attacker.

Barcelona could use more quality in their attacking unit, and Barcola would be an excellent investment for them. The Frenchman can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net.

Marcus Rashford played in that role last season and recorded 28 goal contributions. However, Barcelona have not signed the Manchester United player on a permanent basis, and it appears that Barcola could be an alternative.

Barcola could fancy a move to Barcelona

The opportunity to join Barcelona will be exciting for the French international. He will be desperate to play regularly, and if the 2025/26 La Liga champions can provide him with that opportunity, the move could be ideal for him. However, it is unclear whether PSG are prepared to accept the €50 million offer for the player.

Barcola is a young player with great potential, and regular football at Barcelona could bring out the best in him. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance. Barcelona are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and the 23-year-old could be an asset for them.

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As for Arsenal and Liverpool, they need more quality on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to push forward with a move for the PSG star. They are clearly looking at other options as well, and Barcola might not be a priority, which gives Barcelona the impetus in the race to sign him.