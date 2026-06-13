PSG could accept Bradley Barcola bids amid Arsenal links

Paris Saint-Germain may entertain bids to part ways with 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola this summer amid his links with Arsenal.

According to a report by Sky Sports, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

The report by Sky Sports has boosted Arsenal’s prospects, revealing that PSG “could allow Barcola to leave” in the summer transfer window. The Frenchman was “disappointed not to start the Champions League final against Arsenal” last month, and that discontentment may lead to a summer exit.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact at Parc des Princes, and he has made substantial progress in the last three seasons. The left winger has become a regular for his club and country due to his consistent performances, earning recognition for his pace, work rate, and technical ability.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. His goal contribution rate of one approximately every 148 minutes demonstrates his efficiency in the final third. The French winger’s exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Manchester City seal Barcola transfer?

Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense strategically, even though Mikel Arteta has a stacked offensive unit. However, a closer look reveals the need for a new left-sided attacker, as Gabriel Martinelli has not been consistent enough in the final third.

The Brazilian international managed only one goal in the Premier League in the recently-concluded campaign, and he is no longer a reliable option for the left wing. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Barcola has emerged as a viable target for Arsenal.

With PSG appearing more open to a summer sale, Arsenal will have a chance to secure the French winger’s services in the coming weeks. However, the report makes no mention of an asking price, although Arsenal may face stiff competition for his signature amid his links with Barcelona and Liverpool.