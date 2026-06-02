Arsenal prepare €200 million kitty to sign Bradley Barcola, Dani Olmo, Valentino Livramento

Arsenal are prepared to spend big on three specific positions ahead of the summer, with Bradley Barcola, Dani Olmo, and Valentino Livramento targeted.

Arsenal are preparing for another huge summer window, as Mikel Arteta is intent on strengthening his squad to keep competitiveness high. A report by Fichajes names Dani Olmo, Bradley Barcola, and Valentino Livramento as key targets, with a combined reported fee of €200 million. The Gunners are believed to have a significant transfer kitty to utilise ahead of the close season.

A big summer window awaits Arsenal, as Arteta is eager to build on the success of the previous campaign following their Premier League triumph. Narrowly missing out on the Champions League crown will only fuel further hunger within the squad, as the club appears ready to back the manager with necessary reinforcements, with a reported budget of around €200 million.

The main focus is on the attacking side, amid reports linking Arsenal to Morgan Rogers. However, the current report does not mention the Aston Villa star and instead names Dani Olmo as a primary attacking midfield target, having linked him with the club in recent reports. An astonishing €80 million outlay is predicted for the Barcelona playmaker, with the Blaugrana rumoured to be open to selling some players.

Are Arsenal chasing a new winger?

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising a new left-sided winger this summer, which could potentially see one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard depart. Earlier reports linked them with Bradley Barcola, and the latest update reinforces that interest, with a reported price tag of €80 million.

Signing Barcola from European champions PSG will not be a straightforward task, as they would likely need a suitable replacement for a player who delivered 20 goal contributions this past season. Any potential move for the French winger may depend on his contractual situation, with PSG keen to offer him a new deal.

Arsenal to sign a new right-back?

Arteta could also sanction a move for a versatile defender, primarily operating at right-back, particularly if Ben White departs. While there are suggestions that White could remain at the club, which might reduce the urgency for reinforcements, the report still links Arsenal with Valentino Livramento.

Also Read: Three players Arsenal should sign to win the Champions League

The Newcastle United star’s ability to play on both flanks makes him an appealing option for Arsenal, especially if White leaves. The report suggests a €40 million fee, although Newcastle are expected to demand significantly more. Overall, the Gunners appear willing to spend up to €200 million on these three players, though it remains to be seen how realistic these targets are.