Ben White open to rejecting Everton if he receives Arsenal assurance.

Arsenal star Ben White could reject Everton overtures to secure Emirates stay.

Ben White’s future at Arsenal is beginning to attract attention ahead of what could be a defining transfer window for the North London club. While the defender has re-established himself in recent weeks, uncertainty surrounding his long-term role has opened the door for clubs monitoring the situation closely.

Premier League rivals Everton are among the sides keeping tabs on the England international as David Moyes looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season. The Merseyside club admire White’s versatility and experience, particularly his ability to operate comfortably both at right-back and in central defence. However, their hopes of striking a deal may ultimately depend on conversations taking place behind the scenes at Arsenal.

According to Football Insider, White is prepared to stay at the Emirates Stadium if he receives clarity from Mikel Arteta regarding his role moving forward. The 28-year-old is believed to want reassurance that he will continue to play an important part in Arsenal’s plans despite increasing competition for places, especially following the emergence of Jurrien Timber as a key option in defence.

White’s situation has become increasingly delicate because of Arsenal’s evolution as a squad. When he arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 for a fee in the region of £50 million, he quickly became one of Arteta’s most dependable performers. His consistency, tactical discipline, and adaptability helped Arsenal transition into genuine title challengers.

Yet success often creates new dilemmas. Arsenal now possess greater depth across the backline, and that has naturally affected White’s guaranteed minutes. Timber’s recovery and continued development could potentially push White into more of a rotational role, something the defender may not be fully comfortable accepting at this stage of his career.

Even so, White remains a highly valuable asset. His experience in high-pressure matches, composure in possession, and understanding of Arteta’s tactical system make him difficult to replace. Arsenal are expected to compete aggressively on multiple fronts again next season, meaning squad depth will be crucial if they are to sustain another title challenge and push deeper in Europe.

Are Everton right to believe Ben White could transform their defence?

From Everton’s perspective, White represents the type of signing capable of instantly elevating the quality of Moyes’ backline. The Toffees under David Moyes have prioritised defensive reinforcements, and White’s profile fits perfectly with the demands of a physically competitive and tactically disciplined side.

Unlike many modern defenders who specialise in one role, White offers flexibility that would allow Everton to alter systems mid-game without compromising balance. His Premier League pedigree and calmness under pressure would also provide leadership qualities to a squad aiming to become more stable and ambitious under Moyes.

However, Arsenal may view White differently this summer. The club are open to significant sales in order to finance further squad improvements, and White’s market value makes him one of the few players capable of generating a major fee without Arsenal feeling forced into the decision.

A new challenge beckons

White leaving Arsenal still feels unlikely unless Arteta can no longer guarantee him meaningful involvement. Players of his quality rarely walk away from teams competing for the biggest trophies unless their importance begins to fade. Everton would undoubtedly offer him regular football and a central role in the project, but Arsenal’s ambitions remain on a different level entirely. Unless the situation changes dramatically behind closed doors, the defender may ultimately decide that competing for silverware outweighs the frustration of rotation.