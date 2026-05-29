Arsenal set to hold transfer meeting for Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are reportedly set to hold a key meeting regarding the Morgan Rogers transfer as interest in the Aston Villa star intensifies.

Arsenal are pushing their way up the chain in the Morgan Rogers transfer saga, with a key meeting being planned next week, as per Indykaila News. The suggestion is that the Gunners’ officials will meet with their Aston Villa counterparts to determine the next steps, with indications that a deal could be reached.

Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal ownership have laid out plans to further strengthen the team following their Premier League triumph. The Gunners have a few areas to focus on ahead of the next window, with an attacker who can play both wide and centrally high on their agenda.

Over the last few days, reports of their interest in Morgan Rogers have picked up steam, with further suggestions that the Gunners could ramp up efforts to sign the Aston Villa star. Indykaila News now states that a key meeting could be on the cards between the two clubs on June 3, which would be a major step forward in the pursuit.

Morgan Rogers to Arsenal?

Arteta and Andrea Berta have reportedly approved the idea of signing Rogers, which, in reality, would be a huge statement of intent. The Gunners view the 23-year-old Aston Villa star as someone who could take up the left-sided role, which is an area of acute scrutiny ahead of the summer.

Rogers will not come cheap, as Ben Jacobs has suggested he could cost more than £80 million, with Villa prepared to sell.

Rogers’ ability to play as an attacking midfielder, along with his goalscoring prowess, makes him an impressive addition. The Gunners are not alone in the race, as Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest at different times over the past few months. However, at the moment, Arsenal are pushing hard to position themselves as the leading contender for the 23-year-old.

How does Morgan Rogers improve Arsenal?

Rogers tends to play more as a central attacking midfielder behind Ollie Watkins at Villa, but he often operates from the left-hand side. Of the 37 league games he played for Villa this season, 14 were from the left, where he contributed five goals and four assists.

He posted similar numbers from a central role, with five goals and three assists. Arteta values this positional versatility in his targets. The reported meeting set to take place next week will determine how close Arsenal are to signing the player, as Aston Villa may look to complete a sale quickly due to reported PSR concerns.