Arsenal line up €60 million move for Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and the Gunners could offer around €60 million for the Barcelona playmaker, according to Fichajes.

The 28-year-old endured a stop-start season due to fitness issues, but he helped Barcelona win the league title once again once he regained fitness. Olmo scored eight goals in all competitions and picked up ten assists along the way. It is no surprise that top clubs are interested in him.

The Spanish international is a quality player, and he has proven his worth for club and country. He will add creativity and technical ability to Arsenal’s final third. His ability to operate in multiple roles and perform at a high level makes him an asset for any club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona should look to hold onto the player. They will look to build on their impressive exploits over the last two seasons and hope to win the UEFA Champions League next term. They need to keep their best players to make that happen. Olmo is certainly one of the most potential attacking players in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Arsenal could use Olmo

As for Arsenal, it is not surprising that they are interested in the 28-year-old. Martin Odegaard has not been at his best, leading to Arsenal seeking Olmo as his replacement. Meanwhile, summer signing Eberechi Eze has endured an underwhelming debut season and was dreadful in the UEFA Champions League final against PSG. Arsenal need more cutting-edge in the final third.

Meanwhile, convincing Olmo to join the club could be difficult for Arsenal. The Spaniard is enjoying his football at his boyhood club, and he has won back-to-back league titles. He has no reason to leave them. Even though the opportunity to play in the Premier League can be attractive for most players, the 28-year-old has no reason to push for an exit.

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The report claims that Barcelona could consider selling the player for the right price, and recent reports have suggested that they may consider selling him for a €60 million bid. They are working with limited resources, and selling the 28-year-old might help fund moves for multiple players this summer.