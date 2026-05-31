Arsenal eyeing Dani Olmo as Martin Odegaard replacement

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has had a disappointing season, and the club is already looking at a potential replacement.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the club since joining them, but he has been quite underwhelming this season. The Norwegian has scored just once in the Premier League, and he has started 16 league matches. He has struggled for regular opportunities with Arsenal. It is clear that the north London club is considering upgrades.

They have identified Dani Olmo as a target, as per Fichajes. He has done quite well for Barcelona since joining the club, and he has previously shown his quality in Germany as well. There is no doubt that he could prove to be a very useful option for Arsenal. He can operate as the central attacking midfielder, a wide player, or a second striker. His ability to slot into multiple roles could prove invaluable to Arsenal. They need a dynamic attacker like him.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Olmo.

Olmo would be an upgrade

The 28-year-old Barcelona attacker has eight goals to his name this season, and he has picked up 10 assists as well. There is no doubt that he could help Arsenal improve in the final third. He is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to try out a new challenge. He will look to prove himself in the Premier League.

Arsenal have won the league title this season, but they failed to win the UEFA Champions League despite reaching the final. They need that extra bit of quality in the final third in order to beat top teams. Olmo has shown his quality with multiple teams, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

He is more of a goal scorer compared to the likes of Odegaard, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal attack. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona is prepared to sanction his departure. There have been rumours he could cost around €60 million.