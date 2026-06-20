Arsenal line up €80 million move to sign Bradley Barcola

The 23-year-old is frustrated by the lack of minutes at PSG and could push for an exit, while PSG are ready to open the door as long as their valuation of over €100 million is met. The North London club have already stepped up their efforts, while United and Liverpool continue to monitor the talented French forward.

Following an impressive rise at Lyon, Barcola joined Luis Enrique’s team in the summer of 2023. While he has gone from strength to strength, he hasn’t been able to nail a regular starting spot because of the competition for places at the club.

In 49 appearances last season, Barcola contributed 20 goals but managed fewer than 3,000 minutes, a frustration crystallised when he was omitted from PSG’s Champions League final starting XI. Barcola still has two years left on his deal, but the youngster could be on the move this summer in search of a more prominent role, amidst a lot of interest in his services.

Can Arsenal win the race for Barcola?

Arsenal look like the biggest contender for his services, as they are already preparing an offer for him. Mikel Arteta seeks an upgrade on the left flank. He wants someone who can rival Gabriel Martinelli for a place in the starting XI and support Bukayo Saka in the final third.

To further bolster his squad, Arteta is targeting a top-quality winger who is direct, takes on defenders, and adds goals to the mix. Barcola, with his pace, dribbling, and finishing, seems to be an ideal fit for Arteta’s setup. His versatility and ability to operate across the front three strengthen his appeal to Arteta.

Barcola’s profile, pace, dribbling, and finishing align with Arteta’s demand for a direct, goal-contributing winger to challenge Martinelli. United and Liverpool recognise the same fit, but Arsenal’s early €80m bid gives them a structural advantage in negotiations.

Michael Carrick seeks a new left-winger, as he wants more competition in the final third. Meanwhile, the Reds are also looking for more quality in attack following the departure of Mohamed Salah. Arsenal’s €80 million offer falls significantly short of PSG’s €100 million valuation, leaving room for negotiation and rival bids if talks stall.