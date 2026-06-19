Arsenal formulating offer to sign Bradley Barcola

Arsenal will look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by Miguel Delaney on The Independent, Bradley Barcola is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

The report by The Independent has revealed that the Premier League champions are “looking into the necessary details before lodging a bid” for the Frenchman. However, Arsenal will not be alone in the battle for Barcola’s signature, with Liverpool also interested in him.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old made an immediate impact at Parc des Princes, and he has made substantial progress in the last three seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter. However, his pace, work rate, and technical ability have earned him plaudits.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger has carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in France’s 3-1 win over Senegal. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Arsenal seal Barcola transfer?

Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners need a productive option on the left flank after Gabriel Martinelli’s struggles in the 2025/26 season. With Leandro Trossard on the wrong side of 30, signing a younger, productive option on the left flank is a priority, making Barcola an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who will depart from Anfield as a free agent this summer. Additionally, they have yet to fill Luis Diaz’s void since the Colombian international joined Bayern Munich. With Cody Gakpo struggling to deliver consistency, Barcola represents an appealing addition to the Reds’ offensive options.

Meanwhile, recent reports have revealed PSG’s increasing willingness to sanction Barcola’s exit in the summer transfer window. With Arsenal preparing a formal bid and Liverpool circling, the race for Barcola appears to be entering its decisive phase.