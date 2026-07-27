PSG demanding €170 million to sell Bradley Barcola amid Liverpool links

Liverpool learn Paris Saint-Germain’s massive €170 million asking price for their attacking sensation Bradley Barcola.

Paris Saint-Germain have slapped a massive €170 million valuation on Bradley Barcola as Liverpool step up their interest in the French winger following their decision to withdraw from the race for Yan Diomande, according to Alex Crook.

The Reds are understood to have already held preliminary discussions over a potential move for the 23-year-old attacker, who has emerged as one of the club’s priority targets to strengthen the forward line ahead of the new season. However, completing a deal could prove extremely difficult because of PSG’s hefty asking price.

According to Ben Jacobs, PSG’s valuation reflects recent high-profile transfers of Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson, Barcola’s age and pedigree, and his growing reputation across Europe.

The winger has won back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with PSG, enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign with France and remains one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents. With several elite clubs making enquiries over recent months, PSG believe they are justified in demanding a premium fee.

PSG are ready to sell, but only on their terms

The club’s stance is largely influenced by manager Luis Enrique, who has consistently maintained that he only wants fully committed players in his squad. The Spanish tactician has also made it clear that no player can expect guaranteed minutes, regardless of reputation.

That uncertainty has fuelled speculation surrounding Barcola’s future. Although he featured in 49 matches last season with 20 goal contributions, he accumulated fewer than 3,000 minutes across all competitions and found himself on the bench in big games, leaving him frustrated about his role. The Reds believe that could work in their favour.

The Merseyside outfit are looking for a dynamic wide attacker capable of helping them cope with the departure of Mohamed Salah, and Barcola fits the profile perfectly. His blistering pace, flair, creativity and ability to play anywhere across the frontline make him an ideal option for Andoni Iraola’s attacking system.

At Anfield, Barcola would secure a more prominent starting role, a move he is reported to favour as he enters a critical phase of his career. Liverpool’s biggest challenge, though, will be convincing PSG to lower their demands.