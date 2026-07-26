Liverpool leading Bradley Barcola race, player wants move

Liverpool are front-runners to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Bradley Barcola; the player wants to move to Anfield.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bradley Barcola is keen on making the move to Anfield, with Liverpool leading the race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger this summer if the two clubs can reach an agreement.

The Reds have been working behind the scenes on a deal for several months, identifying the 23-year-old as one of their priority attacking targets ahead of the new campaign. While negotiations are yet to reach the formal offer stage, Liverpool remain in regular contact with PSG, as they await the French club’s indication of the terms on which a deal could be struck.

The Merseyside club have been at the front of the queue for Barcola since April. More importantly, the player is understood to be open to joining the Merseyside club and has made Liverpool his preferred destination if a deal can be agreed.

Barcola’s stance comes after an eventful campaign in Paris. Despite 49 appearances across all competitions, the French international played fewer than 3,000 minutes and contributed towards 20 goals. He also found himself on the bench for several high-profile matches towards the end of the campaign, something that reportedly left him frustrated.

The reduced minutes and bench time have fuelled questions about his pathway to consistent playing time, making a fresh challenge an attractive prospect. Those circumstances have fuelled speculation about his future, with Barcola believed to be looking for a club where he can enjoy a more prominent role on a consistent basis.

Liverpool seems to be an ideal destination for Barcola

Barcola faces stiff competition for a regular role in Paris. Liverpool, on the other hand, can offer exactly what the winger is seeking. The Premier League giants are entering a new era under Andoni Iraola following Mohamed Salah‘s departure, and adding another elite attacker has become a top priority.

His pace, direct dribbling and creativity make him an ideal candidate to help fill the void left by the Egyptian superstar. His versatility is another major attraction. Capable of playing on either flank or through the middle when required, the Frenchman would provide Iraola with valuable tactical flexibility.

At just 23 years of age, he also fits Liverpool’s long-term recruitment strategy of signing players who can continue to develop. For now, the Reds’ focus is on reaching an agreement with PSG. The French club are yet to communicate their valuation or indicate whether they are willing to sanction the winger’s departure.