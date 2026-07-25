Barcelona abandon Bradley Barcola chase

Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of PSG attacking sensation Bradley Barcola, as Barcelona pull out of the race.

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Bradley Barcola, handing Liverpool a significant boost in the race to sign the Paris Saint-Germain winger this summer.

The French international had previously been linked with a move to the Catalan giants, but Barcelona have now shifted their transfer priorities after strengthening their options out wide. Barcelona’s decision comes after the arrivals of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

With those positions adequately reinforced, the Blaugrana have turned their attention elsewhere, effectively ending their interest in Barcola. That development is expected to benefit Liverpool, who have made the PSG star their priority attacking target.

The Merseyside outfit are continuing to reshape their squad under new head coach Andoni Iraola and are actively searching for a winger capable of leading the club into a new era following Mohamed Salah‘s departure.

The Frenchman enjoyed another productive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, featuring in 49 matches across all competitions while contributing 20 goals. His blistering pace, direct dribbling and ability to operate anywhere across the frontline have established him as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting attacking players.

Why Liverpool are after Barcola?

Liverpool believe those qualities would make him an ideal addition to Iraola’s system, with the Spaniard keen to add more speed and creativity to the final third. Club officials are confident they can convince both the player and PSG to agree to a transfer if negotiations progress as expected.

While no official bid has been submitted yet, the Reds are expected to consider making a formal offer in the coming weeks as they continue planning for life without one of the club’s greatest-ever forwards.

The Reds view Barcola as more than just a replacement for Salah. His versatility would allow him to feature on either wing or even in more central attacking roles, giving Iraola valuable tactical flexibility heading into a campaign that includes both domestic and European commitments.

Whether PSG are prepared to part ways with the French international remains the biggest question. The Parisian club are under no immediate pressure to sell, meaning Liverpool will likely need to present an attractive financial package to tempt them into negotiations. However, Barcola could be interested in a switch as he could get a prominent role at Anfield, something that cannot be guaranteed at the French club.