Liverpool optimistic of winning Bradley Barcola race

Liverpool will look to sign 23-year-old French international Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

According to a report by The Sun, Bradley Barcola is also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain winger.

However, per The Sun, the Premier League champions are behind Liverpool in the battle for Barcola’s signature, with the Merseyside club optimistic of winning the race. The Reds are in the driving seat to land the Frenchman, with Bayern Munich also vying for his signature.

How has Bradley Barcola fared at PSG?

Bradley Barcola has established himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1 since joining PSG from Lyon in August 2023. The 23-year-old hit the ground running at Parc des Princes, and he has made significant progress in the last three seasons, even though he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter. However, his pace, work rate, and technical ability have earned him plaudits.

Barcola scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists in only 2,971 minutes of game time across 49 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The French winger carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, impressing France’s campaign. Meanwhile, his exploits have provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Bradley Barcola has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners need a productive attacker on the left flank after Gabriel Martinelli’s struggles in the 2025/26 season. With Leandro Trossard joining Besiktas, Barcola has emerged as an option worth considering.

As for Liverpool, the Reds are preparing for life after Mohamed Salah, who has departed from Anfield this summer. While Victor Munoz has been signed to fill Luis Diaz’s void on the left flank, they now need another wide attacker. With Cody Gakpo struggling to deliver consistently, Barcola is potentially an appealing addition to the Reds’ offensive options.

Meanwhile, recent reports have revealed PSG’s increasing willingness to sanction Barcola’s exit in the summer transfer window. With Arsenal and Liverpool pushing for a deal, the race to sign the French international appears to be entering its decisive phase.