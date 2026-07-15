Liverpool step up interest in Bradley Barcola with latest contact

Liverpool have intensified their efforts to sign 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain attacking sensation Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool are targeting Bradley Barcola in a bid to replace Mohamed Salah. The Reds made fresh contact with Paris Saint-Germain in the last 24 hours, according to TEAMtalk. While no agreement has yet been reached, the renewed dialogue underlines the club’s determination to push a deal forward before the transfer window closes.

Barcola has emerged as one of the players PSG are prepared to let leave this summer as the French champions seek to balance their finances amidst another busy transfer window. The 23-year-old is also eager for a fresh start.

Having started only 21 of PSG’s 38 league matches last season, Barcola wants regular first-team football and believes a move away from Parc des Princes offers the best opportunity to achieve that.

The French international was left out of the starting XI in important games last season, and given the competition for places at PSG, he is unlikely to be a regular starter anytime soon. As a result, he is ready to move on, and a transfer to Anfield could be exactly what he needs.

Why Liverpool continue to push for a deal

Barcola’s move is driven by Liverpool’s need to replace Mohamed Salah. While he won’t be a like-for-like, the French forward will certainly help in terms of the final output. His pace and ability to play across the front line align with Liverpool’s pressing system. The pursuit comes on the back of their failed attempts to sign RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande, who wants to join PSG.

Also Read: Liverpool’s Plan B: Three ideal alternatives after Yan Diomande setback

With Diomande likely to join the French giants, Barcola could be pushed further down the pecking order. As a result, he is ready to make the switch ahead of next season. Liverpool are understood to be his preferred destination. Personal terms are expected to present no obstacles should club-to-club talks progress.

The Merseyside club have already strengthened their wide options by bringing in Spanish international Victor Munoz, yet further reinforcements remain a priority. Officials expect additional signings before the deadline.

Barcola is considered one of the leading candidates to bolster the frontline, with his pace, direct running and versatility making him an ideal fit for Liverpool’s attacking system. Negotiations between Liverpool and PSG are ongoing. A deal remains uncertain, but fresh contact in the last 24 hours suggests both clubs are actively working toward an agreement.