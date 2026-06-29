Yan Diomande verbally agrees five-year deal with PSG, Liverpool cooling interest

Yan Diomande has verbally agreed a five-year deal with PSG, leaving Liverpool to cool their interest in the young RB Leipzig winger.

Yan Diomande has reached a verbal agreement over a five-year contract with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, according to an update by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with the player giving his approval to the proposed switch.

While an agreement between the clubs has yet to be finalised, negotiations are continuing as PSG attempt to complete the transfer. PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi is now personally negotiating the move.

Liverpool’s efforts go in vain

Liverpool had spent weeks pushing to secure Diomande’s signature and were previously considered strong contenders for the Ivory Coast international. Earlier this month, the Reds were reported to be leading the race after making an ambitious financial proposal and identifying the teenager as one of their priority attacking targets.

Diomande enjoyed a breakthrough campaign following his move to Leipzig and has further enhanced his reputation with impressive performances during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His pace, direct dribbling and ability to create chances in one-on-one situations have attracted interest from several elite clubs.

However, PSG appear to have won the race by convincing the player to commit to their sporting project. He had 23 goal contributions last season. The reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders still need to agree a transfer fee with Leipzig, who remain reluctant sellers despite mounting interest.

The Bundesliga giants reportedly value Diomande highly and have offered improved contract terms to retain him. Nevertheless, talks between PSG and Leipzig are progressing as both clubs work towards an agreement.

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool’s attention is now expected to shift towards alternative attacking options, according to Ben Jacobs. The Premier League club have been linked with several wide forwards in recent weeks, and Romano has previously suggested that PSG winger Bradley Barcola could become a realistic target if Diomande completes his move to Paris.

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Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz, but they must invest in another quality winger, as Mohamed Salah has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit at Anfield; they have already failed to fill Luis Diaz’s void in the final third. The Reds need more pace, flair, and unpredictability in the final third.