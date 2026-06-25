Liverpool ready to offer €120 million for Yan Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to make a sensational €120 million offer to test RB Leipzig’s resolve on Yan Diomande.

Liverpool are preparing a €120 million bid to test RB Leipzig’s resolve on Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, according to Sport Bild via Sport Witness. The Premier League giants are not stepping away from the chase. RB Leipzig have taken a strong stance, with David Ornstein on X confirming that the club rejected an earlier €100 million offer.

A €120 million bid would be a record-breaking sale for the Bundesliga side and is designed to test Leipzig’s commitment to keeping the 24-year-old.

Yan Diomande remains Liverpool’s undisputed choice for the left wing ahead of the summer window. In the background, Leipzig rejected the €100 million proposal and continues to demand a higher fee. ROC Nation, Diomande’s agency, is playing both sides, pushing Leipzig to accept Liverpool’s advances while negotiating a new contract with the Bundesliga club. The winger’s future remains uncertain as both parties manoeuvre for advantage.

Will Liverpool press forward with the bid?

Liverpool are expected to return with a fresh proposal after Leipzig rejected their initial €100 million bid. The Reds are preparing the €120 million package, structured as €100 million in fixed payments and the remainder in add-ons. This proposal is designed to test Leipzig’s resolve over the winger’s availability. The Merseysiders are not prepared to be drawn into a lengthy transfer saga, however, and could move on if negotiations stall.

A €120 million bid, should it materialise, would be a record-breaking proposal as far as Leipzig are concerned. Such a figure would test their resolve to the highest level, and their answer will be crucial to understanding whether the Bundesliga side is genuinely willing to sell.

For Liverpool, the next proposal could force a decision: either Leipzig enters serious negotiations or the club shifts focus to alternative options. Rumours of rival interest, including from Real Madrid, could pressure Liverpool to accelerate their push. At present, the Reds are the favourites if Leipzig are willing to negotiate.