Real Madrid ready to pay €120 million to beat Liverpool to Yan Diomande

Real Madrid are ready to pursue Yan Diomande with a €120 million offer, intensifying a transfer battle with Liverpool for the RB Leipzig winger.

Yan Diomande could become a focal point of this transfer window, as another elite club enters the race. As per Fichajes, Real Madrid are now considering a substantial offer to beat Liverpool in the hunt for the young attacker. Diomande has impressed at the World Cup with Ivory Coast and enjoyed a strong first season at RB Leipzig, contributing to 23 goals and catching the attention of top clubs.

Liverpool had a bid rejected recently, with their first proposal amounting to a reported €100 million. Leipzig are demanding significantly more, with the current price tag in the €120 million range. Some reports have suggested Liverpool may have found an agreement with Diomande over personal terms, a measure clubs typically take before lodging an official bid.

Liverpool facing Real Madrid threat?

Real Madrid are now prepared to enter the race, with Jose Mourinho eyeing a new attacker capable of playing both wings. Diomande prefers playing on the left wing but has appeared regularly on the right for Leipzig and Ivory Coast.

The report states the Spanish giants are prepared to break the bank and pay around €120 million, which might tempt Leipzig towards a sale. Diomande could himself be tempted by the prospect of signing up for Real Madrid if the club does come through with an offer, but there might be some logic behind their interest in the Ivorian attacker.

Why are Real Madrid keen on Yan Diomande?

Real Madrid’s reported interest stems partly from strengthening their attacking setup, as figures like Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz may depart. More significantly, Real Madrid had wanted Michael Olise, but Bayern Munich remain unwilling to sell the French international in the ongoing transfer window.

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Then there is the issue with the future of Vinicius Junior, with the Brazilian still unsure about signing a new deal. Hence, there’s a big possibility he could leave this summer or next, as Real Madrid could view someone like Diomande as an investment in the position or generally for their attack’s future.