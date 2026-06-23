Yan Diomande strikes agreement with Liverpool, PSG cool interest

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande is one step closer to joining Liverpool from the Bundesliga club in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by French outlet Media Foot, Yan Diomande remains the subject of interest from Liverpool despite a recent unsuccessful bid. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they view the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger as their top target.

Per Media Foot, personal terms are no longer an issue, as the Ivorian winger has reached an agreement with Liverpool. The Reds have received a further shot in the arm, as Paris Saint-Germain will no longer pursue Diomande due to RB Leipzig’s “exorbitant” asking price.

Yan Diomande and his soaring stock

Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching young wingers since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. While his spell in Spain lasted only six months before securing his move to the Bundesliga, the decision has been transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international was one of Leipzig’s most productive attackers this past season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 118 minutes. That is elite-level productivity for a teenager, and his progress has stimulated the interest of several high-profile European clubs.

What next for Diomande?

Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months, and they reportedly view him as a priority target. The interest makes tactical sense, as the Reds are actively seeking a versatile wide attacker capable of replacing Mohamed Salah and his output next season. Salah’s impending departure has forced the Merseyside club to dip into the market for a successor. The RB Leipzig winger is the ideal profile due to his pacy outlet, age profile, and goalscoring acumen.

PSG’s involvement in the battle for the Ivorian winger’s signature has been forcing Liverpool to accelerate their pursuit of the young talent. The French club’s interest has been understandable, as Bradley Barcola has attracted interest from several bigwigs, including Arsenal. However, RB Leipzig’s high asking price, understsood to be worth €120 million, has put PSG off a summer move.

While the French giants possess the financial strength to afford a mega-money move for Diomande, they will look elsewhere for a new wide attacker. With Liverpool now having a clear run at the RB Leipzig winger, they have added leverage during negotiations with the Bundesliga club after securing an agreement on personal terms.