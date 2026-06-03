Liverpool not giving up on Yan Diomande after losing ground to PSG.

Liverpool refuse to admit defeat in the race for Yan Diomande as PSG pull ahead.

Liverpool’s pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has reportedly become more complicated, with Paris Saint-Germain believed to have taken the lead for the 19-year-old. The Ivory Coast international has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young attackers after an outstanding debut season in Germany.

Diomande scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists in 36 appearances for Leipzig, establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s breakout stars. His performances also earned him the Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award, further increasing interest from elite clubs.

Liverpool have followed the winger closely as they search for a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield after nine successful years. However, PSG are now understood to have received a verbal commitment from Diomande, giving the French champions a major advantage.

Even so, Liverpool are not giving up and according to Sebastien Vivel via X, the Reds are reportedly continuing talks to convince the player that Anfield is the right place for his development. Bayern Munich are also interested, although Diomande is believed to be more open to Liverpool and PSG than a move to Bavaria.

Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position. Diomande is under contract until 2030, and the German club have qualified for the Champions League. They value him at around £112 million and may even offer him an improved deal to stay.

From a tactical point of view, Diomande has many qualities Liverpool need in their next right-sided attacker. He is explosive, direct, and capable of creating separation from defenders in one-versus-one situations. His biggest strength is his ability to attack space at speed. Liverpool have long relied on wide forwards who can turn transitions into clear chances, and Diomande’s movement behind defensive lines would suit that approach well. It makes him a good fit for the incoming Andoni Iraola who made use of the likes of Antoine Semenyo to great effect at Bournemouth.

He is not just a runner, though as Diomande’s 10 assists show he can create for others, while his goal return highlights a developing end product. That balance of dribbling, chance creation, and scoring threat is why he is being viewed as a possible long-term successor to Salah.

For PSG, the appeal is also obvious. Diomande would join a thrilling attack featuring Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Bradley Barcola. But at Liverpool, he may have a clearer route to becoming the main figure in a new attacking era.

PSG appear to be ahead, but this race is not over. Liverpool can still offer Diomande something powerful, the chance to inherit a legendary role at Anfield similar to the likes of Salah and Sadio Mane. The issue is the fee. At more than £100 million, this would be a massive gamble for a teenager with only one elite season behind him. Meanwhile, it also remains to be seen if PSG will be open to letting Bradley Barcola move to Liverpool should they end up beating the Reds to Diomande.