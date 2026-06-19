Liverpool set to return with improved bid to sign Yan Diomande

Liverpool will return with a fresh bid to sign 19-year-old Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this summer.

According to an update by reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Yan Diomande remains the subject of interest from Liverpool despite an unsuccessful bid worth €100 million. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they view the 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger as their top target.

Per Plettenberg, RB Leipzig will demand “more than €100 million” in the hopes of keeping Diomande at the Red Bull Arena for another season. Additionally, the Bundesliga giants expect Paris Saint-Germain and other clubs to remain in the race to sign the Ivorian winger in the coming weeks.

Yan Diomande and his soaring stock

Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching young wingers since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer. Born in Abidjan, the 19-year-old spent many of his formative years in the USA before relocating to Spain. However, the Ivorian winger’s stint with Leganes lasted only six months before he secured his moved to the Bundesliga, a decision that has been transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international was one of Leipzig’s most productive attackers this past season, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 118 minutes. That is elite-level productivity for a teenager, and his exploits have provoked the interest of several high-profile European clubs, including Liverpool.

Why Should Liverpool Sign Yan Diomande?

Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months, and they reportedly view him as a priority target. The interest makes tactical sense, as the Reds are actively seeking a versatile wide attacker capable of replacing Mohamed Salah and his output next season. Salah’s impending departure has forced the Merseyside club to dip into the market for a successor.

Additionally, Luis Diaz’s exit last summer created a void that they are desperate to fill before the 2026/27 season begins. Diomande has thus emerged as the ideal profile for Liverpool’s needs due to his pacy outlet, age profile, and goalscoring acumen. However, PSG’s involvement in the battle for the Ivorian winger’s signature has prompted Liverpool to accelerate their pursuit of the young talent.

PSG’s interest makes sense, as Bradley Barcola has attracted interest from several high-profile clubs, including Arsenal. The French giants possess the financial strength to afford a mega-money move for Diomande, and Florian Plettenberg has suggested €120 million could be the valuation to unlock a deal. With Liverpool preparing an improved offer for the Ivory Coast international, the gap in valuation should reduce further in the coming days.