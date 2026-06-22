Liverpool will not chase Yan Diomande deal if talks drag on as new bid prepared

Liverpool have had a big-money offer for Yan Diomande turned down by RB Leipzig in the past week.

As per an update by reputed Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Liverpool are now preparing to return with an improved offer to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig in the ongoing transfer window. However, Ben Jacobs has warned that Liverpool will move on from the signing if talks continue to drag on. They are looking to find a conclusion soon.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has been outstanding for the Bundesliga club. Diomande recorded 23 goal contributions last season, and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional option for Liverpool on the flanks. He will add goals, pace, flair, and unpredictability. He is a young player who will improve further and could be a star in the future.

Liverpool are not prepared to wait around endlessly for his signature. They are looking to sort out the move quickly, and it remains to be seen whether they can finalise the deal with his club. Recent reports have revealed the Merseyside club’s confidence over securing a deal.

The teenage prospect is currently away on World Cup duty with Ivory Coast. Diomande has done quite well in the World Cup so far, and he has all the attributes to develop into a future star. Liverpool should do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Diomande will cost a huge sum of money

Liverpool offered around €100 million to sign the player earlier, and they remain in intense talks to secure his services. There have been rumours that the Ivory Coast international could cost around €120 million.

Liverpool need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and the asking price for Diomande is quite high. They have recently signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna to improve the other flank, and he cost around €40 million. Liverpool would also be hoping to sign the Ivorian winger for a reasonable fee.

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Having said that, Diomande already has a big reputation in the game, and he is expected to develop into a superstar. Naturally, the market is quite inflated for players like him. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can wrap up the signing quickly or move on to other targets. Recent reports have linked them with Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh, and Matias Fernandez-Pardo