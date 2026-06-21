Liverpool confident of signing Yan Diomande, set to come close to price

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool are optimistic about acquiring the services of RB Leipzig attacking sensation Yan Diomande.

Liverpool are growing increasingly confident of securing the signature of Yan Diomande this summer. According to TEAMtalk, there is a strong belief within the club that the Ivorian winger is eager to make the move to Anfield, a factor that has encouraged the Reds to intensify their efforts to reach an agreement with RB Leipzig.

The Reds had an initial offer worth close to £90 million rejected by the German outfit, but they haven’t given up just yet. According to Gianluigi Longari, Liverpool are set to return with a new offer and are close to meeting RB Leipzig’s asking price. Their next offer will be worth close to £120 million, which is the price tag that was set by the Bundesliga giants prior to the World Cup.

Diomande, who made the move to Germany from CD Leganes in the summer of 2025, has enjoyed an exceptional last 12 months. He had a dream debut campaign with Leipzig, as he finished with 23 goal contributions in his 36 outings across competitions. The 19-year-old winger has carried that form into the World Cup and has delivered some impressive performances.

Liverpool step up efforts to sign Diomande

His sensational rise hasn’t gone unnoticed. While his contract runs until 2030, Liverpool are determined to get him out of Leipzig ahead of next season. The Merseyside club consider him a perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. He has the pace, dribbling, knack for taking on defenders, and the end product.

The amount of maturity he has shown at just 19 and the fact that he can feature on either flank make him a perfect fit for Andoni Iraola’s plans. While Leipzig have been working hard to tie him down to a new contract, they haven’t made any significant progress. The Reds remain optimistic that the player’s desire will help them get a deal over the line.

Diomande is keen on joining the Reds and becoming an integral part of their project. Meanwhile, the Merseyside club have put in a lot of work to secure his services. They have tracked him for months and have been in touch with his camp constantly. While their initial offer wasn’t good enough, they are now ready to go within touching distance of the German club’s demands, which will surely help.