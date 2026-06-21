Liverpool in intense talks with Yan Diomande after rejected bid

Liverpool’s initial €100 million offer for Yan Diomande has been turned down, but they remain in intense talks with his agents.

According to BILD via Sport Witness, Liverpool remain in extensive talks with Yan Diomande’s agents after RB Leipzig turned down their initial €100 million offer. The proposal was made up of a fixed fee of €90 million plus a potential €10 million in bonuses. However, it was not enough for the Bundesliga outfit, who want at least €120 million or more to give the idea of his departure a serious thought.

Diomande, who joined RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer, had quite a debut campaign in Germany. He featured in 36 matches and ended up contributing towards 23 goals. While the youngster prefers playing out wide on the left, he has also been used on either flank and proven to be quite a useful option for them.

The 19-year-old made quite a name for himself with his lightning pace, exceptional dribbling and the end product in the final third. The Ivory Coast international now finds himself on the wishlist of a number of top clubs, and Liverpool are one of the biggest contenders for his signature.

Liverpool pushing to strike a deal for Diomande

The Reds have been extensively linked with him for months now. They consider him a perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has brought an end to his nine-year-long successful stint at the club and will not play at Anfield again.

Diomande, with his pace and dribbling, has what it takes to unsettle opposition defences and the Reds are determined to strike a deal for his services. They put forward an initial €100 million offer, but it was not enough. While Leipzig’s rejection of the offer was a blow, the Reds remain in talks with his camp.

The Merseyside outfit remain determined to beat the competition to his signature. With Diomande excellent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the interest in him could skyrocket; as a result, Liverpool intend to wrap up a deal as soon as possible.

With his contract running until 2030, Leipzig are in complete control of the situation, and they won’t listen to offers below €120 million. Meanwhile, they are also in talks to hand him a new long-term deal with better terms. The Reds have a lot of work to do, but they have already initiated moves, which is a massive positive for their fans.