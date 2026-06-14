Liverpool not considering reversing Mohamed Salah decision

Mohamed Salah has decided to leave Liverpool, and he has been linked with multiple clubs recently.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed to let Mohamed SAlah move on as a free agent this summer, but there have been rumours that there could be a u-turn on the future of the attacker, especially after the departure of Arne Slot.

Salah fell out with the Dutch tactician, and he was one of the main reasons why he decided to leave the club this summer. According to Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shenawy, things could change, and Liverpool and the player might reverse their decision to part ways. However, Ben Jacobs has now confirmed that Liverpool have no intention of reversing their decision on the veteran attacker.

It will be quite surprising if Salah decides to stay at Liverpool as well despite the comments by El-Shenawy. He has been an exceptional servant to the club since arriving from AS Roma in a €39 million deal nine years ago, helping Liverpool win multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League, along with several other domestic honours.

Salah needs to move on

It will be ideal for the Egyptian international to move on and seek a fresh challenge this summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. There is no doubt that Salah is a top-class player, and there will be no shortage of clubs looking to sign him.

Having said that, the 33-year-old is clearly on the decline, and this is the right time for Liverpool to get rid of him and sign a younger replacement. They have been linked with players like Yan Diomande.

Liverpool have brought in a new manager, and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season. They need to back Andoni Iraola with quality players during the summer transfer window. The Reds have looked quite toothless in the final third this past season, and they need more quality on the flanks.

The Merseyside outfit need to find a top-quality replacement for Salah who could create opportunities from the wide areas and find the back of the net as well at his best. The Egyptian is one of the best players who have played in the Premier League, and replacing him will be a massive challenge for any club. It remains to be seen how Liverpool cope without him.