Atletico Madrid hoping to sign Mohamed Salah in Bosman move

Atletico Madrid are hoping to secure the services of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah on a free transfer this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are looking to reinforce their attack ahead of next season, and they have their eyes set on Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. With the Egyptian international leaving the Merseyside club in the summer, Diego Simeone’s team see this as a great opportunity to add him to their squad on a free transfer.

Salah joined the Reds in the summer of 2017, and he has since gone on to win two Premier League and a Champions League title with them. Over the years, the 33-year-old has been involved in 441 matches and has contributed towards 379 goals.

After a nine-year spell at the club, Salah has decided to move on. While he still had a year left on his deal, both parties have decided that parting ways this summer is in the best interest of everyone involved. Given his relationship with Arne Slot, the decision certainly makes a lot of sense.

Atletico Madrid want Mohamed Salah

With the 33-year-old available for free, Atletico Madrid have been put on alert. With next season’s Champions League final set to be hosted by the Wanda Metropolitano, the Madrid-based giants want to build a squad that can go all the way.

With Antoine Griezmann leaving, Simeone’s team certainly need more quality in the final third. While Salah won’t be a like-for-like replacement, he can certainly help them cope with the French forward’s departure. The Egyptian will make them a lot more threatening from the right and will add a lot of goals to their team.

His ability to take on defenders, cut inside and find the back of the net will give Atletico something different going forward. Their Argentine manager is looking to form a deadly attacking duo of Salah and Alvarez.

Why the Egyptian international has massive financial offers from the Middle East, Atletico are hoping an opportunity to compete at the highest level and be an important part of their setup could tempt him. At 33, he still has a lot of football left in him and could prove to be an exceptional signing for them.