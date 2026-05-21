AC Milan keen on sealing Mohamed Salah move

Mohamed Salah has a surprise suitor from Italy amid rumours that he could be open to making a return to Serie A.

Mohamed Salah is set to call time on his Liverpool career, as he prepares to play his final title-deciding game on Sunday against Brentford at Anfield. The Egyptian has plenty of high-profile suitors from around the world, with Football Insider revealing interest from AC Milan in the Liverpool forward.

Salah recently made headlines with a revealing social media post, expressing dismay over how the season has unfolded. Many interpreted it as a direct criticism of manager Arne Slot, who has since called the Dutchman’s position into question.

Beyond what may happen at the club and in the dugout, Anfield is set to witness their Egyptian superstar for one last time on Sunday as Liverpool takes on Brentford. Salah will make his final appearance for the club, leaving as a hero after a highly successful spell, while his next destination remains unclear.

AC Milan to chase Mohamed Salah?

Salah has a variety of suitors, including AS Roma in Italy, a club where he spent time before making his move to Liverpool. However, another Italian giant has entered the race, with AC Milan set to target a move for the Liverpool forward. They could make a compelling offer to test their chances of signing the winger.

Milan are expected to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and adding a player of Salah’s quality would significantly improve their attacking setup. Massimiliano Allegri could seek a player capable of helping his team challenge for the title, although the Rossoneri face a complex task given the level of interest in the Egyptian.

Who are interested in Mohamed Salah?

Apart from his suitors in Serie A, several Saudi clubs are ready to make offers for Salah, while other European and Turkish sides are also expected to prepare approaches. Back in the Saudi Pro League, Al Qadsiah are considered serious contenders, while MLS side San Diego FC are also keen.

Salah now faces a major decision regarding his future. For now, he will focus on his emotional farewell at Liverpool, after which he is expected to choose his next move based on both his career ambitions and family considerations, which could potentially include a return to Italy.