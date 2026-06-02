Liverpool making progress on Yan Diomande move

Liverpool are reportedly progressing in talks with Yan Diomande’s camp, as they hope RB Leipzig will reduce their current asking price.

Liverpool are focused on bolstering their attacking setup, with wingers a key priority for the summer window. As per Gianluca Longari, Yan Diomande remains a primary target for the Reds in their attempt to bring in a notable wide attacker. Talks are continuing to progress with the player’s camp, while the Merseysiders are hoping RB Leipzig lowers their asking price, which currently stands at €120 million.

RB Leipzig have built a reputation for identifying top young talents, developing them, and selling them for substantial profits. The Bundesliga giants struck gold with their acquisition of Yan Diomande from Leganés last summer, and they are now demanding as much as €120 million amid growing interest in the market.

They have a strong case for that valuation following his tremendous debut season in the Bundesliga. Diomande scored 13 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions and is now regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in Europe.

Liverpool frontrunners for Yan Diomande?

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with his camp, and discussions appear to have advanced with the player’s representatives. This aligns with their strategy of reaching an agreement with the player before opening formal negotiations with RB Leipzig over the finer details of a transfer.

The Merseysiders could secure an agreement with Diomande’s camp and strengthen their position in negotiations with Leipzig, as they aim to pay less than the €120 million asking price. The club have been actively pursuing wide attackers following Mohamed Salah’s departure and a below-par season from Cody Gakpo.

Does Yan Diomande suit Liverpool?

Sporting director Richard Hughes has reportedly been working to bring Diomande on board, and there are clear reasons behind that interest. The Ivorian attacker boasts impressive dribbling metrics, including a success rate of over 67%, alongside more than 173 successful dribbles. He also led the league in completed dribbles among wingers and ranked in the top 10 for both key passes and dribbles per 90 minutes.

One of his biggest strengths is his ability to operate effectively on both flanks. Although he is more naturally suited to the left side, Liverpool could deploy him across the front line. A deal remains possible, but Liverpool will hope to negotiate a fee lower than the €120 million valuation set by RB Leipzig.