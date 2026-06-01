Richard Hughes working on Liverpool deal for Yan Diomande

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes is pushing hard to sign RB Leipzig attacking sensation Yan Diomande this summer.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to sign Yan Diomande, as they consider him an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Their sporting director is working hard to ensure they can beat Chelsea to the signature of the RB Leipzig winger.

Having sacked Arne Slot, Richard Hughes is working towards finalising the appointment of Andoni Iraola. Apart from appointing a new manager, Hughes continues to push for potential targets to try to bolster their squad after a disappointing campaign.

The 46-year-old is believed to have been working on a potential deal to sign Diomande since late last year. They have stepped up their efforts in recent weeks, and talks over a deal for the teenager have picked up pace.

The teenage wonderkid arrived at RB Leipzig last summer from CD Leganes, and he immediately took the Bundesliga by storm in his debut campaign. The 19-year-old was involved in 36 matches across competitions, and he finished the campaign with 13 goals and 10 assists.

Liverpool working hard to beat Chelsea

While the Ivorian winger prefers playing on the left flank, he has been equally effective on the right. Diomande’s sensational rise at RB Leipzig has placed him on the radar of multiple top clubs. Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool are both determined to have him in their ranks.

With Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho likely to be sold, the Blues need more quality on the left flank, and Diomande is a perfect fit for the role as well as their project. The West London club also have the financial strength to get a deal over the line. However, Liverpool look determined to beat them to his signature.

The Reds opened talks with hopes of striking a deal before the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and they have made significant progress since. The player and his camp are open to a move to Anfield, but they continue to assess all the options.

Also Read: Andoni Iraola is exactly what Liverpool need after Arne Slot: Here’s Why

The Ivory Coast international could choose to continue at Leipzig, who are desperate to have him around and are ready to offer him a new deal. However, Liverpool see this as an appealing opportunity and are pushing hard to get a deal over the line. Leipzig want at least €100 million for the teenager, and the Reds could actually meet their demands.