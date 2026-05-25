Liverpool submit big-money offer for Yan Diomande

Liverpool have made their move to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer.

The 19-year-old is in spectacular form for the German club, and he has been on the radar of multiple clubs. It seems that Liverpool have moved quickly and is hoping to wrap up the transfer.

They have offered €120 million to sign the Ivorian International, according to Fussball Daten. It will be interesting to see if the German club is willing to accept the offer and let him leave in the summer.

Liverpool have previously signed Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from the German club, and they have an amicable relationship with RB Leipzig. They will be hoping to get the deal done quickly.

Diomande has 23 goal contributions across all competitions, and he is still quite young. He will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for Liverpool with the right guidance. They will need to replace Mohamed Salah, who has decided to leave the club and signing the African attacker would be a wise decision.

€120 million is a substantial offer for a young player like him, and it is fair to assume that the German club could be attracted to the idea of selling him. It would help them bring in multiple players and improve the team considerably. RB Leipzig have always excelled at investing in young talents, maximising their potential, and selling them for huge profits. It is unlikely that they will stand in the way of the 19-year-old attacker.

Liverpool move will excite Diomande

Diomande will want to compete at the highest level as well. The move to Liverpool would be exciting for him, and he will look to prove himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Liverpool needs someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations. They have missed the unpredictability in the final third since the departure of Luis Diaz. They need to invest in a genuine dribbler during the summer transfer window, and Diomande fits the profile perfectly.

He is a right-sided attacker who can operate on either flank. He could be a very useful player for Liverpool next season.