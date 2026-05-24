Liverpool better-placed than PSG in Yan Diomande race

Yan Diomande has been heavily linked with a move away from RB Leipzig ahead of the summer transfer window, with several bigwigs chasing his signature.

Liverpool are interested in signing the Ivorian winger, and they will face competition from PSG. However, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Reds are better placed than the French outfit to sign the player. It will be interesting to see if they can wrap up a move in the coming weeks.

The player could cost up to €120 million this summer. Meanwhile, Liverpool have already identified alternatives if they miss out on the Ivorian international. Interestingly, PSG winger Bradley Barcola is another top target.

The Merseyside outfit will need to replace Mohamed Salah, and the 19-year-old is a right-sided winger who will add goals and creativity to the team. He could be the ideal replacement for the Egyptian International.

Diomande is highly rated across Europe, and he is expected to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. Liverpool would do well to secure his signature. He could be an asset to them in the long run. The teenage sensation has 23 goal contributions this season, and his numbers will only improve when he’s playing on a better team alongside world-class creators.

Diomande should join a big club

At 19, this is the right time for him to take the next step in his development. Moving to the Premier League not only helps him improve as a player but also enable him to gain valuable experience. It could accelerate his development as a player.

Meanwhile, moving to PSG does not make much sense for Diomande. They are already well-stocked in the attacking unit. They have players like Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Diomande would struggle for regular opportunities at the French club. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at the French club would be detrimental to his development. At Liverpool, he would be a guaranteed starter, and it could be the ideal move for him.

The Ivory Coast international has previously admitted that he is a boyhood Liverpool fan. However, a summer move may not be possible, as Diomande has recently suggested that he wants to remain at RB Leipzig for another season.