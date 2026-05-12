Liverpool hold initial talks to sign Yan Diomande, going all out

Liverpool will reportedly look to sign 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande in the summer transfer window.

Yan Diomande remains the priority target for Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The latest update has also revealed that “negotiations with Leipzig are understood to be at an early stage”, even though the outgoing Premier League champions are ready to go all out to secure his services.

Whilst recent reports have linked Liverpool with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, they remain focused on landing Diomande as Mohamed Salah’s long-term successor. However, the TEAMtalk report has suggested that Leipzig’s asking price of over €100 million is a “significant hurdle” for the Merseyside club.

Yan Diomande’s Skyrocketing Stock in the Bundesliga

Since joining RB Leipzig from CD Leganes last summer, Yan Diomande has established himself as one of the world’s most eye-catching young wingers. Born in Abidjan, the 19-year-old spent his formative years in the USA before relocating to Spain. However, the Ivorian winger’s stint with Leganes lasted only six months before he secured his moved to the Bundesliga, a decision that has proven transformative for his career trajectory.

The Ivory Coast international has been one of RB Leipzig’s most productive attackers this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 9 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 120 minutes. That is elite-level productivity for a teenager, and his exploits have provoked the interest of several high-profile European clubs, including Liverpool.

Why Should Liverpool Sign Yan Diomande?

Yan Diomande has been on Liverpool’s radar for several months, and they reportedly view him as a priority target. The interest makes tactical sense, as the Reds are actively seeking a versatile wide attacker capable of replacing Mohamed Salah and his output next season. Salah’s impending departure has forced the Merseyside club to dip into the market for a successor.

Additionally, Luis Diaz’s exit last summer created an offensive void that they are desperate to fill before the next season begins. Diomande has thus emerged as the ideal profile for Liverpool’s needs due to his pacy outlet, age profile, and goalscoring acumen. Other wingers have emerged as backup options on their wishlist, including Bradley Barcola.

However, Diomande appears to be the top target, as per TEAMtalk, with Liverpool holding preliminary talks with RB Leipzig for a summer move. Nevertheless, with RB Leipzig firmly digging in their heels to recoup over €100 million from the 19-year-old Ivorian winger’s departure, the Premier League giants face a formidable obstacle in their pursuit of his signature.