Liverpool step up efforts to sign Bradley Barcola

Liverpool have ramped up their efforts to sign PSG attacking sensation Bradley Barcola, as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool forked out a fortune to bolster their squad last summer, but those moves were not enough for them to retain the title. Having struggled this time around, the Reds are making plans to go big again this summer.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club at the end of the season, the Merseyside club are looking to bring in an ideal replacement. According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool consider PSG’s Bradley Barcola a great option to reinforce their attack.

They believe he could help them fill the void left by Salah in the long run. As a result, the Reds have already intensified their efforts to bring the 23-year-old forward to Anfield.

The Egyptian international might not have been in the best of form this season, but given the kind of impact he has had over the years, replacing him won’t be an easy task. Salah has played a massive part in all the success they have had in recent years, and they want to ensure they have the right player to take his place in the team.

Barcola could be heading to England next

Barcola hasn’t looked back since joining PSG from Lyon in the summer of 2023. While he might not be a regular starter, he certainly has a very important role under Luis Enrique. In the ongoing campaign, he has racked up over 2,500 minutes in his 41 outings and has 12 goals and seven assists to his name.

While he prefers playing out wide on the left flank, Barcola is capable enough to take up any role in the final third. He is quick on the pitch, is great on the ball, can dribble past defenders with ease, and has the composure in the final third.

The 23-year-old has all the abilities needed to succeed at the highest level. Given the kind of massive potential he has, Liverpool seem willing to break the bank on him. However, meeting PSG’s demands of over €100 million won’t be easy, and on top of that, there will be fierce competition from other top clubs in Europe.

PSG certainly won’t let him leave on the cheap, but it seem Liverpool could be prepared to go the distance for him. Even the player might find the offer tempting, as he will have the opportunity to head the project at the Merseyside club. In the end, it might all come down to the finances.