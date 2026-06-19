Liverpool eyeing Said El Mala as Yan Diomande alternative

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing FC Koln attacker Said El Mala during the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are hoping to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig, but they could turn to Said El Mala if they fail to sign the RB Leipzig winger. The FC Koln prodigy enjoyed an impressive season with the Bundesliga club, producing 18 goal contributions.

El Mala is a young player with great potential, and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for Liverpool. The Reds need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. They need someone who can take on defenders and beat them in one-versus-one situations.

The FC Koln winger can create opportunities for his teammates with his pace and flair. He can also score goals consistently. He is still a young player with plenty of room for development. He could develop into a key player for Liverpool with the right guidance.

The Merseyside outfit have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the young attacker. The opportunity to play for Liverpool will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a huge step up for him, and he would get to compete at the highest level. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

El Mala could be a cheaper alternative

It is fair to assume that El Mala could be a cheaper alternative to Diomande as well. The Ivorian international is likely to cost over €100 million this summer, as Liverpool have already failed with a bid of that amount. The Reds are now likely to return with an improved offer.

Meanwhile, El Mala is a more reasonable option for Liverpool. However, the German winger has been linked with other Premier League clubs. He will be hoping to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. The 19-year-old will certainly hope that Liverpool decides to come for him and get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

We have previously covered reports claiming the player prefers a move to Chelsea. Liverpool have already signed Víctor Munoz from Osasuna, and they are looking to further improve their attacking unit before the new season begins. The Reds were quite disappointing in the recently concluded campaign, and they need quality players to bounce back strongly.