Said El Mala ready to reject other bids to join Chelsea this summer

FC Koln winger Said El Mala and his agent are hoping to join Chelsea this summer amid his links with Fulham and Brentford.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Said El Mala is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old FC Koln attacking sensation.

However, the report by BILD has revealed that the teenage prospect and his entourage, particularly his agent, have their hearts set on moving to Chelsea. They are ready to reject other offers to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

Who is Said El Mala?

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old has burst into the spotlight this season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough this term, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 34 league games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Chelsea and Fulham are among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature this year.

London calling?

Said El Mala has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens were dreadful in their debut season at the West London club. The FC Koln winger has thus emerged as a viable target for Chelsea.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers remain concerned about Harry Wilson’s long-term future, as he has yet to sign a new deal with the West London club. So, they must seek a solution from the market, and El Mala can be a long-term solution from either flank for Fulham.

While recent reports suggested that Chelsea fell behind Brentford in the battle for El Mala’s signature, his desire to move to Stamford Bridge changes the equation. Meanwhile, the report by BILD has revealed that Koln will hope to recoup around €50 million from his departure, and Chelsea should have the funds to afford a deal.