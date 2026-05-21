Chelsea fall behind Brentford in Said El Mala chase

Chelsea are interested in signing the FC Koln winger Said El Mala during the summer transfer window, but they will face stiff competition from Brentford.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now trailing Brentford in the race to sign the 19-year-old attacker. The youngster has been outstanding in Germany this season, with 13 goals to his name. He has picked up five assists as well.

Brentford are determined to get the deal done, and they are in constant communication with the player and his representatives. They are now prepared to submit a formal offer to get the deal across the line.

El Mala is a talented young attacker with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for both clubs. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can fend off the competition and get the deal done.

The Blues are in desperate need of more quality in the wide areas. Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have been quite poor since joining the club, and Chelsea will need to bring in upgrades, especially with the former linked with an exit.

Chelsea need someone like El Mala

The German attacker will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to the Chelsea attack. The West London outfit are set to miss out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to bounce back strongly. A club of their stature should be fighting for major trophies regularly.

Signing one of the best young attacking players in the Bundesliga could be a step in the right direction, and they led the race to land El Mala until recently. The 19-year-old is naturally a left-sided attacker, but he can also operate on the right. He is versatile enough to slot into multiple roles, and he will help Chelsea going forward.

The player is valued at €50 million, and Chelsea have the finances to get the deal done as well. The Blues have brought in a new manager, and they need to improve the team as well. Signing the 19-year-old could prove to be a wise decision.

The German attacking sensation is very keen on a move to the Premier League, and he will want to compete at a high level. Chelsea could be an attractive destination for him. However, Brentford are serious about getting the deal done, and Chelsea will need to wrap up their efforts in order to win the race.