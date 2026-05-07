Chelsea leading Said El Mala race, hold talks for summer deal

Chelsea will reportedly look to sign 19-year-old German attacking sensation Said El Mala from Bundesliga club FC Koln in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sport BILD, as relayed by Sport Witness, FC Koln attacking prospect Said El Mala is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window and have set their sights on the 19-year-old.

The latest report has revealed that the struggling Premier League giants have held talks with El Mala’s representatives over a possible summer move. They are ready to outbid the other suitors in the battle for the teenage prospect’s signature, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayer Leverkusen also vying for his services.

Who is Said El Mala?

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old has burst into the spotlight this season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough this term, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 32 league games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Chelsea will be among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature this year.

London calling?

Said El Mala has been on Chelsea’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Blues are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit despite signing multiple wingers last summer. However, with Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens being dreadful this season, the West London club must return to the market.

Several candidates, including Mika Godts, have thus emerged on Chelsea’s wishlist, with El Mala also a viable target. The latest update has revealed that the London giants have intensified their efforts to sign the teenage sensation by holding talks with his entourage.

With Chelsea suggesting they are ready to outbid other suitors to El Mala’s signature, a summer move may be on the cards. Recent reports have claimed that they are willing to offer around €60 million for the 19-year-old German winger’s signature, and that valuation may lead to a deal.