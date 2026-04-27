Arsenal, Chelsea run rule over Mika Godts, scouts impressed

Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly scouted Liverpool attacking target Mika Godts ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

Since securing promoted to Ajax’s first team at the start of 2024, young Belgian winger Mika Godts has not looked back. Not only has he established himself as one of their mainstays, but he is also widely regarded as one of the most exciting young wingers in the game.

The promising attacker’s consistent performances have not gone unnoticed. A host of top clubs are now after him, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Arsenal recently scouted the Ajax forward, who has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time.

Godts is enjoying another impressive season at the Dutch club. He has been involved in 39 matches and has contributed towards 29 goals (16 goals, 13 assists). His performances have helped him break into the Belgian national team, and he is in contention to be at the World Cup this summer.

While he surely has an eye for goal, the 20-year-old is quick off the blocks, is exceptional with the ball at his feet and is not afraid to take on defenders. On the back of his qualities, he has been widely labelled as the ‘new Eden Hazard’.

Godts could be heading to the Premier League

The Belgian international bagged a goal and an assist in Ajax’s 2-0 win over NAC Breda last time out. A host of Premier League clubs were in the stands to watch him in action. Arsenal and Chelsea were among them, and their scouts were impressed with the former Genk star, who scored one of the goals of the season. He dribbled past four defenders as well as the goalkeeper to score on the night.

His performances have further strengthened the belief that he is ready to join a bigger club this summer. Arsenal scouts were in the stands, and they have been monitoring him in recent months. They want an upgrade on the left flank, and despite his young age, Godts could prove to be a quality addition.

Meanwhile, he is a perfect fit for Chelsea, as their project revolves around signing the best young players. They have a concrete interest in him, and their officials were in the stands to keep tabs on him.

The London clubs will have to battle Liverpool, who are believed to be admirers of the youngster. With Mohamed Salah leaving, the Reds will be in the market for wingers, and they could look at Godts as someone who can help them in the short and long run.