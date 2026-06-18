Tottenham working to beat Newcastle United to Said El Mala

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 19-year-old German winger Said El Mala from Bundesliga club FC Koln this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Said El Mala is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old FC Koln attacking sensation.

However, the report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Newcastle United will face a hijack from Tottenham Hotspur, with the North London club already opening talks to sign him. A double deal involving his elder brother Malek El Mala may also be on the cards. Meanwhile, Koln will demand around €40 million to part ways with the teenage prospect.

Who is Said El Mala?

Said El Mala is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Krefeld, the youngster has spent his formative years thus far in Germany, passing through the academies at Linner SV, KFC Uerdingen, Borussia Monchengladbach, TSV Meerbusch, and FC Viktoria Koln. However, the 19-year-old has burst into the spotlight this season at FC Koln.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed his Bundesliga breakthrough this term, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 34 league games. Meanwhile, El Mala’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are among the prospective suitors vying for the German attacking prospect’s signature this year.

London calling?

Said El Mala has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona in a big-money deal. The English winger’s departure has created a gaping hole in the Tyneside club’s offensive unit, forcing them to enter the market for a wide attacker. El Mala, with his youthful exuberance and an eye for a goal, will be a top-notch addition to the Newcastle United attack.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in El Mala. The North London club could not fill Son Heung-min’s void last summer, and they must address that gap this year. Additionally, Richarlison faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. So, El Mala is a viable target, as his pacy outlet will add a new dimension to the team’s attack.

Interestingly, recent reports have claimed that El Mala’s heart is set on joining Chelsea. However, with Tottenham seizing the initiative by opening talks for a deal, they are closer to securing El Mala’s signature than the other suitors. However, it is unclear if the North London outfit are ready to meet Koln’s €40 million valuation to seal the deal in the coming weeks.