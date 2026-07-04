Liverpool prioritising Bradley Barcola move, Barcelona lining up mega-money bid

Liverpool and Barcelona are both keen on acquiring the services of PSG attacking sensation Bradley Barcola.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool have identified Bradley Barcola as one of their leading transfer targets this summer. Barcelona, however, are preparing a rival bid worth €80 million, per Fichajes, with sporting director Deco set to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain’s hierarchy as they look to get a deal over the line.

The France international has enjoyed a strong 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign so far, contributing two goals and an assist to help his nation progress to the round of 16. His performances on football’s biggest stage have only strengthened interest from several European heavyweights, with Liverpool and Barcelona emerging as the two clubs most closely linked with a move.

While he has shown a lot of promise during his time at PSG and even contributed towards 20 goals last season, he doesn’t have a prominent role at the Ligue 1 club. He often found himself on the bench towards the end of last season, and with Yan Diomande all set to join them, Barcola could move further down the pecking order. As a result, the 23-year-old is considering a move away.

Liverpool & Barcelona are set for an intense transfer battle

Liverpool’s admiration for the winger is long-standing. The club’s recruitment team have reportedly conducted extensive analysis on the player and view him as an ideal addition to their attacking options. The Reds are expected to intensify their pursuit once the World Cup concludes.

The Merseyside club are prepared to make a major effort to secure Barcola’s signature despite recognising that convincing PSG to sell will be a significant challenge. With Mohamed Salah leaving and the club failing to sign Diomande, they are willing to make a massive investment to land Barcola, who will strengthen the flanks and also give them another option up top.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also preparing a substantial proposal for the 23-year-old. The Catalan giants are said to be working on a package worth up to €80 million, consisting of a guaranteed €70 million fee plus a further €10 million in performance-related bonuses.

The Spanish club’s sporting director, Deco, is believed to be actively exploring the possibility of striking a deal and is expected to hold discussions regarding Barcola’s future. Barcelona reportedly see an opening in the market following PSG’s expected attacking reshuffle, with the arrival of highly-rated youngster Diomande potentially impacting the club’s forward line.

While the Catalan giants remain keen on acquiring the services of Julian Alvarez, they will find it difficult to strike a deal with Atletico Madrid. As a result, they view Barcola as an ideal option to strengthen their attack.

Barcola remains a valued member of Luis Enrique’s squad, but contract renewal talks have stalled after he was left out of the starting XI in big games last season. At the same time, PSG remain under no pressure to sell and are likely to demand a substantial fee for one of France’s brightest attacking talents.

With Liverpool ready to make Barcola a priority target and Barcelona preparing a significant financial package, the battle for the PSG winger could become one of the most closely watched transfer sagas of the summer.